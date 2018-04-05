Xiaomi’s Mi 7 to have under-display fingerprint scanner

Lei Jun, founder of Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi Inc, said on Wednesday night that the company's Mi 7 smartphone will host the under-display fingerprint scanner, a desired function for many users.



Lei confirmed that the new Mi 7 smartphone will have the function when he replied to netizens asking about the function of the phone, which is yet to be released.



The conversation took place on Xiaomi's official Sina Weibo, a Twitter-like service, as the company was promoting its Xiaomi Mix 2S, a freshly rolled out model currently on sale.



Lei's confirmation of the function, plus other features leaked online, means the Mi 7 will have a full-screen fitted with a front fingerprint scanner, which is a near-perfect solution for the current stage of technological development, according to industry portal mydrivers.com.



As the screen of handsets continues to grow, the front fingerprint scanner has been an impediment and industry puzzle. Some smartphone makers such as Samsung and Huawei chose to have the function to the back of the phone, but this reduced user experience.



Apple Inc's flagship iPhone X chose instead to use a facial recognition system as an alternative for fingerprints. But the company is also reportedly exploring ways to fit an under-display fingerprint scanner.



Chinese smartphone maker Vivo, however, has become the first to roll out models fitted with under-display fingerprint scanners in 2017, using a technology powered by Qualcomm Inc.



Global Times





