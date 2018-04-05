PLA fleet continues escort missions in Gulf of Aden, Somalia

Another fleet of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) ships out on Thursday to continue its escort missions in the Gulf of Aden and the waters off Somalia.



The 29th convoy fleet started their mission on Thursday from Zhoushan, East China's Zhejiang Province, and will replace the 28th convoy fleet so as to continue the escort mission, China News Service reported.



The fleet consists of 700 soldiers, two helicopters and 10 soldiers from special forces, said the report.



Since December 2008, the Chinese fleet has escorted more than 6,000 ships through the area and have rescued or assisted more than 60 ships, the Xinhua News Agency reported in April 2017.

