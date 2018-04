Scenery of Altun Mountains National Nature Reserve in Xinjiang

A herd of kiangs (Equus kiang) gallop in the Altun Mountains National Nature Reserve in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, April 1, 2018. (Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao)

A wolf gallops in the Altun Mountains National Nature Reserve in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, April 2, 2018. (Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao)

Two vultures are seen in the Altun Mountains National Nature Reserve in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, April 2, 2018. (Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao)

A Tibetan antelop is seen in the Altun Mountains National Nature Reserve in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, April 1, 2018. (Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao)

A galloping kiang (Equus kiang) is seen in the Altun Mountains National Nature Reserve in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, April 1, 2018. (Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao)

A wild yak makes its way across a desert in the Altun Mountains National Nature Reserve in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, April 2, 2018. (Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao)