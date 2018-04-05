US soybean industry responds to proposed China tariff

Three US soybean industry bodies have announced their concerns amid growing trade tensions between the US and China and China's proposed decision to tax US soybean imports by 25 percent.



The American Soybean Association (ASA) said in a press release published via the Highland County Press on Wednesday (US time) that it has consistently raised concern since the prospect for tariffs was raised.



"Now this is no longer a hypothetical, and a 25 percent tariff on US soybeans into China will have a devastating effect on every soybean farmer in America," says ASA President John Heisdorffer.



"We believe strongly that soy can help reduce our trade deficit by increasing competitiveness," said Heisdorffer.



"The US soy industry has a 36-year track record of actively investing and partnering in programs that support China's goals of achieving sustainable food security and food safety," the same press release said, citing the US Soybean Export Council (USSEC) Chair Derek Haigwood.



"US soybean farmers and exporters should know that USSEC is continuing to work on their behalf to build global demand and expand market access for US soy products in China and other markets," said Haigwood.



"Today, China announced a proposed 25 percent tax on US soy imports into China," says the United Soybean Board Chair Lewis Bainbridge, a soybean farmer from Ethan, South Dakota.



"I want to assure farmers that their soy checkoff will continue to invest in new market opportunities to build a portfolio of global demand for US soy products," said Bainbridge in the press release.



China announced plans on Wednesday to retaliate against proposed US tariffs on Chinese goods based on its 301 investigation. A proposed tariff of 25 percent on US soybeans was among the retaliatory measures, which also includes a tariff on US cars.



"Frankly speaking, we know the US soybean farmers hope that the China-US economic relations to be on good terms, from which they can benefit," Vice Finance Minister Zhu Guangyao said at a press conference on Wednesday.



The volume of US soybean exports to China accounts for 62 percent of the total US soybean export.



In 2017, the US exported 32.85 million tons of soybeans to China, taking up 34.39 percent of China's total import of this product, which is a large quantity, said Zhu.



Global Times





