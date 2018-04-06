China's railway trips to hit 13.9 mln on Tomb-sweeping Day

Passengers check in to board trains at Jinan Railway Station in Jinan, capital of east China's Shandong Province, April 5, 2018. Railway trips in China are expected to hit 13.9 million on Thursday, as many Chinese return home to pay tribute to the deceased on Qingming Festival, or Tomb-sweeping Day, which falls on April 5 this year. Many people also spend the three-day holiday on leisure travel. (Xinhua/Tang Lei)

Passengers get tickets at Jinan Railway Station in Jinan, capital of east China's Shandong Province, April 5, 2018. Railway trips in China are expected to hit 13.9 million on Thursday, as many Chinese return home to pay tribute to the deceased on Qingming Festival, or Tomb-sweeping Day, which falls on April 5 this year. Many people also spend the three-day holiday on leisure travel. (Xinhua/Tang Lei)

Passengers wait to board a bullet train at Jinan Railway Station in Jinan, capital of east China's Shandong Province, April 5, 2018. Railway trips in China are expected to hit 13.9 million on Thursday, as many Chinese return home to pay tribute to the deceased on Qingming Festival, or Tomb-sweeping Day, which falls on April 5 this year. Many people also spend the three-day holiday on leisure travel. (Xinhua/Tang Lei)