S. Korea, DPRK hold working-level talks on security, protocol for inter-Korean summit

South Korea and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) on Thursday held a working-level talks to discuss security and protocol issues for the upcoming inter-Korean summit later this month, Seoul's presidential office said.
The meeting continued for four hours from 10:00 a.m. local time on the South Korean side of the border village of Panmunjom, according to the Blue House of South Korea.
Nothing was decided at the meeting. The two sides agreed to meet again for the working-level discussion without specifying a date.
The five-member South Korean delegation was led by Kim Sang Gyun, senior director of the National Intelligence Service (NIS).
Four other Blue House officials attending the meeting were Cho Han Ki, protocol secretary to the president, Shin Yong Wook, vice chief of presidential security service, Kwun Hyuk Ki, director of Chunchugwan, Cheong Wa Dae Press Center, and Yun Kun Young, director for government situation room.
The DPRK delegation was led by Kim Chang Son, an official from the State Affairs Commission of the DPRK.
The working-level dialogue came ahead of the first summit between South Korean President Moon Jae-in
and top DPRK leader Kim Jong Un, scheduled for April 27 at Peace House, a Panmunjom building controlled by South Korea.
If held, Kim will become the first DPRK leader to step onto South Korean soil since the 1950-1953 Korean war ended in armistice. The Korean Peninsula
remains technically in a state of war.
During the working-level talks, the two sides discussed issues on security, protocol and media coverage.
South Korea and the DPRK also agreed to hold a working-level dialogue Saturday on the installation of a communication hotline between Moon and Kim.
The leaders of the two Koreas agreed to set up a direct hotline of dialogue and have the first phone conversation before the agreed summit is held in late April.