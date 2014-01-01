China has plenty of ammunition to counter the US’ proposed tariffs: former vice commerce minister

It was a fair act that China counterattacked the US' tariffs under China's Foreign Trade Law. China has plenty of ammunition to respond to the US' $100 billion in additional tariffs, a former Chinese vice commerce minister sad Friday.



US President Donald Trump said he has instructed the US Trade Representative (USTR) to consider $100 billion in additional tariffs against China on Thursday (US time).



USTR said in a follow-up statement that China had imposed unjustified tariffs on billions of dollars in US exports on Wednesday, as a response to a proposed list of Chinese goods subjected to additional 25 percent tariffs unveiled by USTR on Tuesday.



"China has the right to strike back with the same proportion and scale when the US suggested tariffs on its products, which is legal," Wei Jianguo, a former commerce minister told the Global Times.



According to Article 7 of the Foreign Trade Law of China, in the event that any other country or region applies prohibitive, restrictive or other like measures on a discriminatory basis against China in respect of trade, China may, as the case may be, take countermeasures against the country or region in question.



"Trump has no reason to say or act in this unjustified manner, and China has to firmly fight back against his illogical move, which hurts interests of the US, of our two countries and the global economy," Wei noted.



Trump has become "a trade war maniac," the former commerce minister noted. "He first put the US agricultural sector and the US farmers' interests at risk, now he will jeopardize the interests of US high-tech and manufacturing sectors," he said.



Meanwhile, it has been more and more clear that the US is moving toward isolation. Through the escalation of the trade war with China, the US intends to weaken multilateral trade rules, and walk away from the WTO system, Wei added.



"We have plenty of tools and ammunition to respond this trade war, for example the consumer product sector," he said. "The US is a paper tiger."

