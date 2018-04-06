China to fight US protectionism "at any cost"

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/4/6





The remarks came after the US President Donald Trump on Thursday asked the US Trade Representative to consider 100 billion US dollars in additional tariffs on products imported from China.



"On Sino-US trade, China has made its position very clear. We don't want a trade war, but we are not afraid of such a war," the spokesperson said.

