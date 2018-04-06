China will ‘fight to the end’ with strong countermeasures if the US adds $100b in tariffs: expert

China will not tolerate the Trump administration depriving the right of its development, and will surely "fight to the end," an expert said Friday in response to the US' additional tariffs on $100 billion worth of Chinese imports.



As a WTO member, the US cannot unilaterally impose tariffs on any other WTO members based on its domestic laws and rules. The additional tariffs against China proposed by US President Donald Trump prove it has further violated WTO rules, He Weiwen, an executive council member at the China Society for the WTO, told the Global Times on Friday.



He noted that one of the reasons behind Trump's policy is that "the tougher Trump is against China, the higher his supporting rate will be," with the fact that the mid-term elections in the US draw near in November.



"In light of China's unfair retaliation, I have instructed the USTR [US Trade Representative] to consider whether $100 billion of additional tariffs would be appropriate under section 301 and, if so, to identify the products upon which to impose such tariffs," Trump said in a statement on Thursday (US time).



Trump also said in the statement that the US is still prepared to have discussions with China on the trade issue.



"China has many ways to counter back. For example, China is the largest regional buyer of oil and LNG from the US and statistics show that sales of US companies' branches in China have reached $300 billion. These are all industries where we could consider imposing sanctions on," said He.



China will be fully prepared and has a strong response no matter what comes next, He added.





