China is willing to fight US tariffs at any cost: ministry of commerce

Source:Global Times Published: 2018/4/6 14:24:09





The trade dispute between China and the US was initiated on the US side and is essentially a provocation against the global multilateralism and global free trade, the spokesperson said, according to a post on the MOFCOM's website.



The comment came after US President Donald Trump instructed the US Trade Representative to consider a $100 billion of additional tariffs upon Chinese imports, according to a statement on Thursday (US time).



"China will continue to expand reform and opening-up, safeguard the multilateral trading system, and promote the liberalization and facilitation of global trade and investment," according to a post published on the MOFCOM's website.



Chinese



"We have already made our stance clear, which is, we don't want to have a trade war, but we are not afraid if it comes," the spokesperson said.





A Chinese Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) spokesperson said on Friday that China will definitely "fight back" and is willing to "pay any price" over the trade issue between China and the US.The trade dispute between China and the US was initiated on the US side and is essentially a provocation against the global multilateralism and global free trade, the spokesperson said, according to a post on the MOFCOM's website.The comment came after US President Donald Trump instructed the US Trade Representative to consider a $100 billion of additional tariffs upon Chinese imports, according to a statement on Thursday (US time)."China will continue to expand reform and opening-up, safeguard the multilateral trading system, and promote the liberalization and facilitation of global trade and investment," according to a post published on the MOFCOM's website.Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs also said on Friday that if the US continues its unilateral and protectionist practice, which disregards the opposition from China and the international community, China will definitely take comprehensive counter measures to safeguard the interests of the country and its people."We have already made our stance clear, which is, we don't want to have a trade war, but we are not afraid if it comes," the spokesperson said.