Scenery of earth forest in Yuanmou County, SW China's Yunnan

Photo taken on April 4, 2018 shows the scenery of earth forest in Yuanmou County, southwest China's Yunnan Province. The earth forest is basically in color of yellow and the color varies in different part. It was formed by geological movement and soil erosion. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

