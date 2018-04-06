Pakistani PM visits Afghanistan to discuss peace process, bilateral ties

Pakistani Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi arrived here on Friday and was warmly received at the Presidential Palace by President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani.



The Afghan national television reported that during his day-long visit, Abbasi would meet Ghani and Afghan Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah to exchange views on matters of mutual interests, including enhancing bilateral relations between Kabul and Islamabad.



This is Abbasi's first visit to Afghanistan since he assumed office months ago.



Afghanistan, according to officials, is hopeful that Islamabad could play a proactive role in encouraging the Taliban to join the Afghan government-backed peace process and hold dialogue with the Afghan government to find negotiated settlement to Afghanistan's lingering crisis.

