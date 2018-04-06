In pics: Farm work across China

A farmer fertilizes the fruit tree at the field in Xibeima Village of Zibo City, east China's Shandong Province, April 5, 2018.(Xinhua/Zhao Dongshan)

Farmers work at the field in Dongmen Village of Yongzhou City, central China's Hunan Province, April 5, 2018.(Xinhua/He Hongfu)

Farmers work in the potato field covered with plastic mulch in Xuwa Village of Zaozhuang City, east China's Shandong Province, April 5, 2018.(Xinhua/Liu Mingxiang)

A farmer pollinates the fruit tree at the field in Xinzhuang Village of Linyi City, east China's Shandong Province, April 5, 2018.(Xinhua/Wu Jiquan)

Farmers pollinate pear flowers at a garden in Liulaoren Village of Fucheng County, north China's Hebei Province, April 5, 2018. (Xinhua/Zhu Xudong)

Farmers work in a wheat field in Dongxinzhuang Village of Zunhua, north China's Hebei Province, April 5, 2018. (Xinhua/Liu Mancang)

A farmer plants rice seedlings in a field at Lewei Village of Mashan County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, April 5, 2018. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

