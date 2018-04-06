Nepali PM arrives in India for visit

Nepali Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli arrived in New Delhi on Friday for a three-day visit.



This is his first visit to India after he assumed office for the second time in February.



During his stay in the Indian capital, Oli is scheduled to meet President of India Ram Nath Kovind, Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj.



Besides, he will also hold interactions with the Indian business community and the Nepali community here. A ceremonial welcome will be accorded to the visiting premier Saturday at the President's House, after which he will hold delegation-level talks with his Indian counterpart.



On Sunday, Oli is scheduled to visit Pantnagar in northern state of Uttarakhand, where he will visit an agriculture university and also interact with agriculture scientists.

