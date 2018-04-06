180,000 police ensure road safety on Tomb-Sweeping Day

More than 180,000 police officers were on duty nationwide to ensure road safety Thursday, this year's Tomb-Sweeping Day, according to the Traffic Management Bureau of the Ministry of Public Security
.
As of 7:00 pm Thursday, no road accident with more than five deaths was reported, and major highways and main routes did not see any major traffic jams.
On Tomb-Sweeping Day, or Qingming Festival, people visit their ancestors' graves and tombs of their deceased loved ones, which often causes long road trips.
As Friday and Saturday are also public holidays, the bureau has asked the public to keep an eye on the weather and traffic conditions, avoid rush hours, and keep their activities safe and green.