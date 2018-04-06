Large reserves of coal, natural gas found in east China

Over 4.8 billion tonnes of coal and nearly 100 billion cubic meters of natural gas reserves have been discovered in east China's Anhui Province.



The coal reserves were found at the Huainan-Huaibei coalfield in the north of the province, according to the Department of Land and Resources of Anhui.



The 97.9 billion cubic meters of natural gas reserves in the Huainan coal field are mainly coal-bed methane and shale gas.



Exploitation of the gas reserves will assist the green development of Anhui.

