Relics from Sino-Japanese War shipwreck on show in northeast China

Relics salvaged from the wreck of the warship Zhiyuan, sunk by the Japanese navy 124 years ago, are being exhibited in northeast China's Liaoning Province.



The exhibition at Shenyang Provincial Museum will last until May 27.



Among the items on show, there are dinnerware bearing the characters "Zhiyuan," a telescope bearing the name of the ship's chief officer, spoons, bowls and other items used by the crew.



Visitors can see pictures showing the process of the archaeological work.



A three-year archaeological survey of the shipwreck finished in October 2016. A large number of relics have been retrieved from the wreck in the sea about 50 kilometers southwest of the city of Dandong in Liaoning Province.



Zhiyuan, built and completed in England in 1887, was one of the most advanced warships in the Beiyang Fleet. It sank after the imperial Chinese navy was defeated in 1894 by the Japanese navy in the Battle of the Yellow Sea.

