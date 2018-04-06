Indonesia eyes Asia Dive Expo to boost national tourism

Indonesia is eyeing Asia's largest diving expo slated for April 6 to 8 in Singapore to further boost the nation's diving and marine-related tourism.



"Asia Dive Expo (ADEX) is an excellent and qualified annual diving event to expand our diving tourism. This consumer show event allows our diving operators to expand their network as well as to offer the diving and marine-related tour packages in their respective areas," Deputy Tourism Minister for International Marketing I Gde Pitana said here recently.



The 24 national diving operators engaged to the 2018 ADEX are from 7 provinces hosting prominent diving sites, comprised of North Sulawesi, Central Java, Papua, East Nusa Tenggara, East Kalimtan, Bali and Maluku.



Besides selling tour packages, the Indonesian exhibit would showcase and provide information on Live Aboard tourism, diving and other marine-related tourism in the country, Pitana said.



Indonesia would also use the opportunity to promote the nation's tourism agendas throughout the year, including the 2018 Asian Games sports event slated for August 18 to Sept. 2 in Jakarta and Palembang, he added.



Indonesia Tourism Minister Arief Yahya was upbeat to get significant benefits from the 2018 ADEX, given the extensive flight access and cultural and geographical closeness between Indonesia and Singapore.



"Thanks to our geographical condition, Indonesia is undoubtedly superior in marine-related tourism. We have the world's second longest coastline after Canada, possessing two third of the world's finest coral reefs," the minister said.

