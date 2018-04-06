Senior Chinese official voices confidence in China-Russia ties

Chinese President Xi Jinping's special envoy, State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi holds talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow, Russia, on April 5, 2018. (Xinhua/Wu Zhuang)

China-Russia relations will see steady and sustainable development and will contribute better to global strategic stability and world peace in the current volatile international situation, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Thursday.China and Russia are comprehensive strategic partners of coordination and the bilateral relationship has been each other's diplomatic priority, Wang said at a meeting with his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, adding that their strategic coordination is a strategic choice of the two countries.China and Russia have successfully concluded their important domestic political agenda recently, entering a new era of national development, said Wang, who visited Russia from April 4-5 as the special envoy of Chinese President Xi Jinping.China held the annual sessions of its top legislature and top political advisory body in March while Russian President Vladimir Putin was re-elected last month.Wang said China is ready to work with Russia to prepare for a series of events between the two presidents this year, implement agreements reached by them, promote cooperation in major projects, and jointly maintain the global free trade mechanism.Both countries should continue to strengthen communication and coordination in the United Nations, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), and the BRICS mechanism, Wang said.The SCO summit will be held in China's Qingdao city in June and Putin has said he would attend it.Lavrov said that under the guidance of the two leaders, the two countries enjoy high-level mutual trust. Russia-China ties serve as a model of cooperation between major countries, promoting global stability in international affairs, he added.Russia prioritizes strengthening the comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination with China and will work with China to improve communication and practical cooperation in various fields and within different multilateral frameworks, the Russian foreign minister said.Wang and Lavrov also exchanged views on the Korean Peninsula , Syria and Afghanistan.