Cannes Int'l Series Festival unfolds its first edition

Photo taken on April 5, 2018 shows the Palais des Festivals where Cannes International Series Festival is held in Cannes, France. Cannes International Series Festival unfolds its first edition from April 4 to April 11, aiming to highlight series from all over the world and to give an international voice to the increasingly popular and creative new art form. (Xinhua/Paul Servran)

