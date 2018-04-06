Huawei launches OpenLab in Paris to help boost domestic companies' digital transformation

Photo taken on April 3, 2018 shows a demonstration area of Huawei's openlab in Paris, France. Chinese telecoms giant Huawei has launched Paris OpenLab as part of its plan to create an open system offering innovative solutions to pave the way for digital transformation and promote industry ecosystem development, it said in a statement released on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Matthias)

