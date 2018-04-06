Malaysian PM announces dissolution of parliament, calls for election

Photo taken on April 5, 2018 shows the Prime Minister's Department Complex (C) in Putrajaya, Malaysia. Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak said on April 6 that the parliament will be dissolved on April 7, paving way for the next general election to be held within 60 days in which he is seeking another mandate after holding the position for nine years. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)

