Agriculture boom increases income of local farmers in SW China county

A farmer works at a grape base in Yuanmou County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, April 4, 2018.

Workers carry sacks of onions at a vegetable trading center in Yuanmou County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, April 4, 2018. The county in 2017 sold 508,000 tonnes of vegetables with the sales income reaching 1.52 billion yuan (about 241 million U.S. dollars) and yielded 150,000 tonnes of grape, jujube and other fruits generating one billion yuan (about 159 million U.S. dollars) of output value. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

A worker sorts cherry tomatoes in Yuanmou County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, April 4, 2018.

Workers sort cherry tomatoes in Yuanmou County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, April 4, 2018.

Workers carry sacks of onions at a vegetable trading center in Yuanmou County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, April 4, 2018.

A farmer works at a grape base in Yuanmou County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, April 4, 2018.