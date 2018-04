Chinese people on trip during Qingming Festival holiday

Tourists take boats on the Shouxihu Lake in Yangzhou City, east China's Jiangsu Province, April 6, 2018, during the three-day Qingming Festival holiday. (Xinhua/Liu Jiangrui)

Tourists visit Dr. Sun Yat-sen's Mausoleum in Nanjing, capital of east China's Jiangsu Province, April 6, 2018, during the three-day Qingming Festival holiday. (Xinhua/Liu Jianhua)

Tourists visit Huqiushan scenic resort in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, April 6, 2018, during the three-day Qingming Festival holiday. (Xinhua/Hang Xingwei)

Tourists enjoy the view at Hukou Waterfall scenic spot along the Yellow River in Jixian County of north China's Shanxi Province, April 6, 2018, during the three-day Qingming Festival holiday. (Xinhua/Lyu Guiming)

People enjoy the view of peony in Jiangnan University in Wuxi City, east China's Jiangsu Province, April 6, 2018, during the three-day Qingming Festival holiday. (Xinhua/Huan Yueliang)

Children pick tea leaves at a tea garden in Shuitianba Village of Jiaoyuan Town in Xuan'en County, central China's Hubei Province, April 6, 2018, during the three-day Qingming Festival holiday. (Xinhua/Song Wen)