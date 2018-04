People are seen at a bookstore in east China's Shanghai, April 6, 2018. Many people choose to spend their Qingming Festival holiday at bookstore. (Xinhua/Chen Fei)

People are seen at a bookstore in east China's Shanghai, April 6, 2018. Many people choose to spend their Qingming Festival holiday at bookstore. (Xinhua/Chen Fei)

People learn painting at a bookstore in east China's Shanghai, April 6, 2018. Many people choose to spend their Qingming Festival holiday at bookstore. (Xinhua/Chen Fei)