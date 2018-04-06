Gaza protestors burn tires against Israeli gunfire near border

A Palestinian protester uses a slingshot to hurl stones at Israeli troops during clashes on the Gaza-Israel border, east of Gaza City on April 6, 2018. Hundreds of Palestinian demonstrators began Friday to set fire to dozens of car tires near the border between eastern Gaza Strip and Israel in a bid to make a shield of black smoke to protect themselves from Israeli soldiers' gunfire. (Xinhua/Stringer)

A Palestinian protester uses a slingshot to hurl stones at Israeli troops during clashes on the Gaza-Israel border, east of Gaza City on April 6, 2018. Hundreds of Palestinian demonstrators began Friday to set fire to dozens of car tires near the border between eastern Gaza Strip and Israel in a bid to make a shield of black smoke to protect themselves from Israeli soldiers' gunfire. (Xinhua/Stringer)

A Palestinian protester uses a slingshot to hurl stones at Israeli troops during clashes on the Gaza-Israel border, east of Gaza City on April 6, 2018. Hundreds of Palestinian demonstrators began Friday to set fire to dozens of car tires near the border between eastern Gaza Strip and Israel in a bid to make a shield of black smoke to protect themselves from Israeli soldiers' gunfire. (Xinhua/Stringer)

Palestinian protesters run for cover from tears gas canisters fired by Israeli troops during clashes on the Gaza-Israel border, east of Gaza City on April 6, 2018. Hundreds of Palestinian demonstrators began Friday to set fire to dozens of car tires near the border between eastern Gaza Strip and Israel in a bid to make a shield of black smoke to protect themselves from Israeli soldiers' gunfire. (Xinhua/Khaled Omar)

Palestinian protesters run for cover from tears gas canisters fired by Israeli troops during clashes on the Gaza-Israel border, east of Gaza City on April 6, 2018. Hundreds of Palestinian demonstrators began Friday to set fire to dozens of car tires near the border between eastern Gaza Strip and Israel in a bid to make a shield of black smoke to protect themselves from Israeli soldiers' gunfire. (Xinhua/Khaled Omar)

Palestinian protesters carry an injured man during clashes on the Gaza-Israel border, east of Gaza City on April 6, 2018. Hundreds of Palestinian demonstrators began Friday to set fire to dozens of car tires near the border between eastern Gaza Strip and Israel in a bid to make a shield of black smoke to protect themselves from Israeli soldiers' gunfire. (Xinhua/Khaled Omar)