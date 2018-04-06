Latvian trade body urges entrepreneurs to launch exports to China

The Latvian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has issued an appeal to Latvian entrepreneurs urging them to use China's new Belt and Road
initiative to launch exports to China.
Representatives of the entrepreneurs' organization informed that convenient pathways have been provided for shipping goods between Europe and China and significant cooperation agreements concluded on taxes, investment and other matters.
According to the LCCI, Latvia is currently one of the most active participants of China's Belt and Road Initiative, with the chamber helping promote this cooperation as well.
Latvia and China have signed agreements on free trade, investment protection, avoidance of double taxation, technological cooperation and provision of air transportation services, among others, the LCCI said.
Since the launch of the Belt and Road Initiative, Latvian exports to China have grown by 77 percent, making China Latvia's second largest trade partner outside the European Union.
LCCI chairman Aigars Rostovskis indicated that Chinese-Latvian relations are being steadily developed as part of the Belt and Road project, providing real benefits to both sides. "This is the moment when all trade routes to China are wide open," Rostovskis said, praising the convenient transport connections and a number of other factors ensured by a positive dialogue between the two countries.
The Latvian Chamber of Commerce and Industry is a voluntary, politically independent organization uniting micro, small, medium and large-sized companies from all regions and economic sectors of Latvia.