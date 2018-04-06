Pakistani PM expresses support for Afghan-led peace process

Pakistan Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi who paid a day-long visit to Afghan capital Kabul on Friday assured Islamabad's support for the Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process to make the national reconciliation efforts succeed in the insurgency-plagued country.



"Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in meeting with President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani welcomed the president's recent offer for talks with the Taliban and assured Pakistan's support for the Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process to achieve lasting peace in Afghanistan," said a statement of the Presidential Palace released here.



Abbasi's visit to Kabul is taking place in the backdrop of President Ghani's unconditional offer for talks with the Taliban group on Feb. 28 wherein the president said to recognize the armed outfit as a political party and expressed readiness to open office for the Taliban in Kabul or any other city in Afghanistan to facilitate the talks for peace.



The hardliner group has yet to respond to the offer.



According to the statement of Presidential Palace, the two leaders also exchanged views on bilateral relations, the war on terror, repatriation of Afghan refugees from Pakistan, linking the two countries through railway and enhancing trade and economic cooperation between the two nations.



Abbasi also invited President Ghani to visit Pakistan.

