China to fight back immediately without hesitation if US announces new tariff list

China will immediately fight back fiercely without hesitation if the United States announces a list of additional tariffs on 100 billion US dollars of Chinese products, said Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang on Friday.



When asked about the nature of this so-called trade war with the United States, Lu said China believes it is about the United States applying unilateralism to counter multilatealism, and using protectionism to counter free trade.



He said if multilateralism and free trade are threatened, and the process of economic globalization is destroyed, the recovery of the entire world economy would be severely threatened.



"This is detrimental to the vital interests of China and even more detrimental to the common interests of the world," said Lu.



"Facing such a major issue, we must fight resolutely," he added.

