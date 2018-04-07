Happy birthday:



Music will provide some much-needed inspiration today. Keeping your mind open will help you look at the world through new eyes. Education opportunities that will enable you to further your career are heading your way soon, so be prepared. Your lucky numbers: 4, 6, 7, 13, 19.

Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)



Family will be highlighted today. A call back to the old homestead is sure to be appreciated. A financial investment may look like a great opportunity, but make sure you do your research before you make any commitments. ✭✭✭

Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)



A cloud of misfortune will cause you to be your own worst enemy today. The best course of action will be to lay low and not engage in any important tasks for the next few days. This is not a good time to make investments. ✭✭

Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)



Take some time to pursue the more creative side of life today by heading to an art museum or gallery this evening. A close social contact will lead to an amazing business opportunity. ✭✭✭✭

Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)



If you are unhappy with the way things are unfolding in your life right now, it is probably the time to make some changes. The good news is that fortune will be on your side if you decide to make the leap to something new. ✭✭✭✭✭

Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)



Your subconscious mind has noticed something that your conscious mind has overlook, so make sure you go with your gut when making decisions today. ✭✭✭✭

Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)



Opportunity will not wait around for you. If you want to make your dreams a reality, you will have to chase down chances to get ahead. ✭✭✭



Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)



Spreading yourself too thin will cause you to lose focus. You will stand a better chance of success if you take on tasks one at a time. A close friend will be in need of a shoulder to cry on. ✭✭✭

Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)



Do your best to get everything done before you call it a day today as your full attention will be needed at home. Money is about to become tight very soon, so keep an eye on your wallet. ✭✭✭

Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)



While everything may be going your way right now, this is not the time to get your head lost in the clouds. There are a number of serious issues that you will have to face in the not-to-distant future. ✭✭✭

Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)



Some friends may invite you out for a night on the town. Although you may not be in the mood for socializing, you may miss out on a grand opportunity if you don't go. Money matters are looking up. ✭✭✭✭



Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)



Things are looking bright today. This will prove to be a great time to push your plans forward or try for that promotion or raise you deserve. Creative endeavors will prove enlightening. ✭✭✭✭

Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)



A task will prove very difficult today. Although you may be tempted to ask for help, getting others involved will only serve to complicate things. Lady Luck will shine down on you when it comes to your career. ✭✭✭