Puzzle
1 Junket
5 Ellington's "Take ___ Train"
9 Word with "fire"
14 Migraine preceder
15 Breadstick alternative
16 Russian villa
17 Some shiny monthly issues
20 Word with "common"
21 Party to
22 Ship wood
23 Offered, as farewell
25 Promising
27 City in Washington
30 Isn't wrong?
31 Male pronoun
34 Roundish hairstyle
35 Simpleton
37 Ascended
39 Numbers and Acts, for two
42 Overly bold
43 Pound down
44 Like some dorms
45 Despite that
46 Fancy pitcher
48 Discharges from the body
50 Arabian Sea gulf
51 Every fourth year
52 Served smashingly
55 Negative vote
57 Enjoy and how
61 Boston Globe and Baltimore Sun, for two
64 Be of the same mind
65 Farm cylinder
66 "North" and "south" suffixes
67 Austin Powers' portrayer
68 Start of a walk
69 Oxidization
DOWN
1 The many at a yard sale
2 Reign
3 De-wrinkle
4 Balanced reading materials?
5 Start of advice, often
6 Bro or dude kin
7 Spirited self-assurance
8 Mathematical procedure
9 Cutting tool (var.)
10 Pastor's flock
11 Zits
12 Tall flightless bird
13 Costume part
18 Clothing line
19 Unknown, briefly
24 Carpenter's groove
26 Halfhearted guess
27 Striped cat
28 "Mentioned" prefix
29 Zagreb native
30 Church part
31 Traveling types
32 Ocean landmass
33 Tournament favorites
36 Number of occurrences in a time period
38 Thin page material
40 Cast off, as skin
41 Olympic sword
47 Gradually withdraw
49 Fete
50 Freud contemporary
51 Twisted cotton thread
52 Singer Levine
53 Wary (var.)
54 Dublin's country, to some
56 Silly sort
58 Machu Picchu's place
59 Large containers
60 "Hey, there!" quietly
62 Affirmative
63 "___ Goes the Weasel"
Solution