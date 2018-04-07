Puzzle





1 Junket



5 Ellington's "Take ___ Train"



9 Word with "fire"



14 Migraine preceder



15 Breadstick alternative



16 Russian villa



17 Some shiny monthly issues



20 Word with "common"



21 Party to



22 Ship wood



23 Offered, as farewell



25 Promising



27 City in Washington



30 Isn't wrong?



31 Male pronoun



34 Roundish hairstyle



35 Simpleton



37 Ascended



39 Numbers and Acts, for two



42 Overly bold



43 Pound down



44 Like some dorms



45 Despite that



46 Fancy pitcher



48 Discharges from the body



50 Arabian Sea gulf



51 Every fourth year



52 Served smashingly



55 Negative vote



57 Enjoy and how



61 Boston Globe and Baltimore Sun, for two



64 Be of the same mind



65 Farm cylinder



66 "North" and "south" suffixes



67 Austin Powers' portrayer



68 Start of a walk



69 Oxidization

DOWN



1 The many at a yard sale



2 Reign



3 De-wrinkle



4 Balanced reading materials?



5 Start of advice, often



6 Bro or dude kin



7 Spirited self-assurance



8 Mathematical procedure



9 Cutting tool (var.)



10 Pastor's flock



11 Zits



12 Tall flightless bird



13 Costume part



18 Clothing line



19 Unknown, briefly



24 Carpenter's groove



26 Halfhearted guess



27 Striped cat



28 "Mentioned" prefix



29 Zagreb native



30 Church part



31 Traveling types



32 Ocean landmass



33 Tournament favorites



36 Number of occurrences in a time period



38 Thin page material



40 Cast off, as skin



41 Olympic sword



47 Gradually withdraw



49 Fete



50 Freud contemporary



51 Twisted cotton thread



52 Singer Levine



53 Wary (var.)



54 Dublin's country, to some



56 Silly sort



58 Machu Picchu's place



59 Large containers



60 "Hey, there!" quietly



62 Affirmative



63 "___ Goes the Weasel"





Solution





