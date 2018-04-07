Crossword

1 Junket

5 Ellington's "Take ___ Train"

9 Word with "fire"

14 Migraine preceder

 15 Breadstick alternative

 16 Russian villa

 17 Some shiny monthly issues

 20 Word with "common"

 21 Party to

 22 Ship wood

 23 Offered, as farewell

 25 Promising

 27 City in Washington

 30 Isn't wrong?

 31 Male pronoun

 34 Roundish hairstyle

 35 Simpleton

 37 Ascended

 39 Numbers and Acts, for two

 42 Overly bold

 43 Pound down

44 Like some dorms

 45 Despite that

 46 Fancy pitcher

 48 Discharges from the body

 50 Arabian Sea gulf

 51 Every fourth year

 52 Served smashingly

 55 Negative vote

 57 Enjoy and how

 61 Boston Globe and Baltimore Sun, for two

 64 Be of the same mind

 65 Farm cylinder

 66 "North" and "south" suffixes

 67 Austin Powers' portrayer

 68 Start of a walk

 69 Oxidization

DOWN

  1 The many at a yard sale

  2 Reign

  3 De-wrinkle

  4 Balanced reading materials?

  5 Start of advice, often

  6 Bro or dude kin

  7 Spirited self-assurance

  8 Mathematical procedure

  9 Cutting tool (var.)

 10 Pastor's flock

 11 Zits

 12 Tall flightless bird

 13 Costume part

 18 Clothing line

 19 Unknown, briefly

 24 Carpenter's groove

 26 Halfhearted guess

 27 Striped cat

 28 "Mentioned" prefix

 29 Zagreb native

 30 Church part

 31 Traveling types

 32 Ocean landmass

 33 Tournament favorites

 36 Number of occurrences in a time period

 38 Thin page material

 40 Cast off, as skin

 41 Olympic sword

 47 Gradually withdraw

49 Fete

 50 Freud contemporary

 51 Twisted cotton thread

 52 Singer Levine

 53 Wary (var.)

 54 Dublin's country, to some

 56 Silly sort

 58 Machu Picchu's place

 59 Large containers

 60 "Hey, there!" quietly

 62 Affirmative

 63 "___ Goes the Weasel"

Solution



 



