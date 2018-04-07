Learning Chinese

Pacific Rim: Uprising



环太平洋：雷霆再起



(huán tài pínɡ yánɡ: léi tínɡ zài qǐ)

1. I took my first name from a historical figure I respect, and my last name from my favorite Chinese restaurant in Brooklyn.



我的名字选自于我尊敬的一个历史人物,我的姓氏就是我在布鲁克林最喜欢的中餐馆的名字。



(wǒ de mínɡzi xuǎn zì yú wǒ zūnjìnɡ d eyīɡè lìshǐ rénwù, wǒ de xìnɡshì jiùshì wǒ zài bù lǔ kè lín zuì xǐhuān de zhōnɡcānɡuǎn de mínɡzi.)



2. One - don't you ever touch me again. Two - don't you ever touch me again.



第一,别再碰我；第二,千万别再碰我。



(dìyī,bié zài pènɡ wǒ; dìèr,qiānwàn bié zài pènɡ wǒ.)



3. This is the end of the world. So where do you want to die? .



这是世界末日,你想死在哪里?



(zhè shì shìjiè mòrì,nǐ xiǎnɡ sǐ zài nǎlǐ?)



4. Today, at the edge of our hope, at the end of our time, we have chosen not only to believe in ourselves, but in each other.



今天,在希望渺茫、时代终结之际,我们不仅选择了相信自己,更选择了相信彼此。



(jīntiān,zài xīwànɡ miǎománɡ, shídài zhōnɡjié zhījì, wǒmen bù jǐn xuǎnzé le xiānɡxìn zìjǐ,ɡènɡ xuǎnzé le xiānɡxìn bǐcǐ.)





Illustration: Xia Qing/GT









