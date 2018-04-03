Commonwealth Stars

Yohan Blake of Jamaica competes in the men's 100-meter dash during the 2018 Queensland Track Classic on March 28 in Brisbane, Australia. Photo: VCG

Valerie Adams (shot put, New Zealand)

Yohan Blake (athletics, Jamaica)

Lee Chong Wei (badminton, Malaysia)

Tom Daley (diving, England)

Mack Horton (swimming, Australia)

Adam Peaty (swimming, England)

Caster Semenya (athletics, South Africa)

laine Thompson (athletics, Jamaica)

English swimmer Adam Peaty and Jamaican sprinter Yohan Blake are among the world-class competitors in action at the ongoing Commonwealth Games which began this week on the Gold Coast in Australia.We pick out eight stars to watch during the showpiece which will conclude in April 15.Adams seems to have been around forever and this will be her fifth Commonwealths - her haul so far is three gold and one silver. Still only 33, the Kiwi dominated women's shot put for more than a decade. Her remarkable reign includes winning 107 major competitions in a row from 2006 to 2014 and two Olympic titles. But she had to settle for silver at the 2016 Rio Olympics, behind the American Michelle Carter, and is on the comeback trail after having her first child in October.With fellow Jamaican Usain Bolt retired, Blake has a prime opportunity to step out of the sprint legend's shadow. The 28-year-old Blake is the second-fastest man of all time in the 100 and 200 meters - behind Bolt - but has never won a Commonwealth Games medal after skipping Glasgow 2014. Blake revealed that Bolt, who will attend the Games as an ambassador, is expecting him to win.Lee is a Malaysian with magic in his racquet. The badminton star boasts a formidable trophy haul and is reaching the end of a great career. His triumphs include Commonwealth gold in 2006 and 2010 - he missed 2014 with an injury. He would have been a multiple Olympic champion too, but lost the final to Lin Dan in 2008 and 2012, and fell to another Chinese player, Chen Long, in 2016. At least Lee, 35, won't have to face Lin or Chen in Australia.The 23-year-old with the boy-band looks leads England's hopes in the diving and is also one of the biggest stars at the Games. He burst onto the scene as a fresh-faced teenager and is a double world champion in the 10-meter platform. In the same discipline he also won gold at the 2010 and 2014 Commonwealth Games. At the Gold Coast Games, the double Olympic bronze medalist will compete in the 10-meter platform and also the 3-meter synchronized event.The bespectacled Horton is the reigning Olympic 400-meter freestyle champion and is also slated to go in the 200-meter and 1,500-meter events at the Commonwealths. The 21-year-old's preparations hit a snag in the build-up when he was stung by a bee and suffered an allergic reaction, his arm ballooning in size. Horton - who cuts a scholarly-looking figure with his thick specs but has the daunting nickname "Mack the Knife" - faces stiff competition in the 200 meters from fellow Australian Kyle Chalmers, the Olympic titleholder in the 100-meter freestyle.The Englishman is the 100-meter breaststroke Olympic champion and world record holder in the 50 and 100 meters. He will also be defending his Commonwealth title in the 100 meters. And there is bad news for his rivals because he is in excellent form, winning the 100 meters at last month's British championships with a season-best 58.78 seconds. Peaty, unbeaten for nearly four years, warned his rivals afterwards that he was gunning for a world record to go with Gold Coast gold.The 27-year-old South African ­runner is a two-time Olympic gold medalist and three-time world champion over 800 meters. She will be strong favorite to pull off an 800-meter and 1,500-meter double in Australia and has even been tipped for a new world record over 800 meters if she hits top form. Semenya has been dogged by gender accusations since shooting to fame when she won the 800-meter crown as a teenager at the 2009 world championships.Thompson is the 100-meter and 200-meter Olympic champion and another hoping to grab the headlines following the retirement of fellow Jamaican track star Bolt. However, the 25-year-old does not enjoy the dominance that Bolt had, and at the world championships in London in 2017 she finished a disappointing fifth. "Losing the world championships was just a big motivation for me and that gives me a big boost to work even harder for 2018," Thompson wrote on Facebook in January.