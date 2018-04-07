Fruit plate solutions

Illustrations: Peter C. Espina/GT

The short-video social platform Tik Tok almost overnight has become one of the most downloaded apps for young people. Providing 15-second entertainment is a way of sharing joy. But one errant teenage boy decided to broadcast his theft of a logo from a Mercedes-Benz on the platform. He showed off his new use for the stolen logo, as a tray for holding rice, fruit and nuts. He picked Mercedes-Benz as it was the only logo that functioned well as a fruit plate. "Such a short video can easily reap more than 100,000 likes on Tik Tok," the young man told police. While denouncing the teen's ridiculous attention-seeking behavior, with tens of thousands of downloads, Tik Tok should be held partially responsible for its audience's behavior and improve its supervision of the platform.