'Laughing gas' dealer imprisoned for two years in China

A man has been sentenced for two years in prison for illegally dealing in nitrous oxide,or "laughing gas," a court in east China's Zhejiang Province said on Friday.



The Yunhe County people's court said the dealer, Yin, had no permit to deal in dangerous chemicals. He purchased "laughing gas" from Taobao and WeChat stores from May to October in 2017 and then sit on.



The nitrous oxide is used in surgery for anaesthetic and pain reducing effects. It is also used as food addictive.



Police seized 828 boxes of the gas in Yin's home. Investigation showed he had sold 12,000 boxes for 300,000 yuan (about 47,000 US dollars), and made profit of 30,000 yuan.



The court also imposed 50,000 yuan of fines.

