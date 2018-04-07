8 killed, over 1,000 injured in new Gaza border protests: medics

Eight Palestinians were killed and 1,070 others injured on Friday during a daylong of bloody confrontations between hundreds of Palestinian demonstrators and Israeli soldiers at the border between Israel and the Gaza Strip, medics said.



Spokesman for Health Ministry in Gaza Ashraf al-Qedra told Xinhua that one Palestinian had died Friday of wounds he sustained last Friday.



Al-Qedra added that seven more were killed during the fresh large clashes that broke out Friday in eastern Gaza Strip close to the border with Israel by Israeli snipers.



The Israeli army forces used live ammunition, rubber-coated metal gunshots, tear gas and firefighters against hundreds of demonstrators who threw stones at the soldiers close to the fence between eastern Gaza Strip and Israel.



Hundreds of Palestinian demonstrators began early Friday to set fire to dozens of used car tires near the border between eastern Gaza Strip and Israel in a bid to make a shield of black smoke to protect themselves from Israeli soldiers' gunfire.



A Xinhua cameraman said he saw large black clouds after tires were burned at the borderline area between eastern Gaza Strip and Israel. The demonstrators wanted to prevent Israeli army snipers from targeting them, he added.



On the Israeli side of the border, the Israeli army brought more forces of soldiers, armoured vehicles, drones filled with tear gas canisters, firemen and fire vehicles to prevent smoke from being pushed by the winds into Israel.



Early on Friday morning, hundreds began to arrive to five different geographical areas from south to north of the Gaza Strip close to the border with Israel, bringing with them tires and onions to protect themselves from inhaling tear gas.



Meanwhile, the Palestinian Authority Presidency said in an official statement that it condemns "the action of killing and repression. The Israeli army is committed to confront Palestinians, who are peacefully demonstrating in eastern Gaza."



The statement said that the Palestinian leadership is to ask its Palestinian Ambassador to the United Nations Reyad Mansour, as well as the Arab League and the European Union "to immediately move with all international parties to act on preventing the Israeli brutality and the deliberate killing of innocent people."

