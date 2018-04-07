Bhel Bhel festival marked in Bandel, India

A devotee performs a ritual during a religious procession of Bhel Bhel festival in Bandel, some 60 km away from Kolkata, India, on April 6, 2018. Faithful Hindu devotees offered various rituals and symbolic sacrifice to Hindu goddess Muthumariamman on the festival. Photo: Xinhua/Tumpa Mondal

Devotees watch a procession of Bhel Bhel festival in Bandel, some 60 km away from Kolkata, India, on April 6, 2018. Faithful Hindu devotees offered various rituals and symbolic sacrifice to Hindu goddess Muthumariamman on the festival. Photo: Xinhua/Tumpa Mondal