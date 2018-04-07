China, Ukraine discuss renewable energy cooperation
Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/4/7 11:54:04
Chinese and Ukrainian business people and officials on Friday participated in a roundtable to discuss renewable energy cooperation.
Themed "Chinese investment in the development of Ukraine's energy," the event brought together about 100 high-ranking guests, including representatives of the Ukrainian government, Chinese Embassy in Ukraine, Chinese companies in Ukraine and Ukrainian companies working with their Chinese partners.
While delivering a speech during the roundtable, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Volodymyr Kistion said that Ukraine is interested in implementing joint projects in green energy with China and called on businessmen of the two countries to actively cooperate in this sector.
"I urge all businessmen, the entire private sector to join our efforts. Together we will build the energy security of our country," Kistion said.
The Ukrainian government developed the country's energy strategy last year, setting a target to increase the share of the renewables in the energy mix to 25 percent by 2035 from the current 4 percent.
Zheng Wei, minister-counselor of the Chinese Embassy in Ukraine, said that China is ready to assist Ukraine in developing its renewable energy sector.
"The Chinese government pays special attention to and actively encourages cooperation between the two countries in the field of energy. The Chinese enterprises establish cooperation with the Ukrainian side based on the principle of mutual benefit and win-win partnership," Zheng said.
The roundtable was organized by Ukrainian association of Belt and Road cooperation "Silk Link."