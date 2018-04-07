Chinese peacekeepers to Lebanon awarded UN Peace Medal of Honor

Chinese Ambassador to Lebanon Wang Kejian (L, Front) awards Chinese peacekeepers the United Nations Peace Medal of Honor at the awarding ceremony at the camp of the Chinese peacekeeping multi-functional engineer detachment to Lebanon in Hanniyah village in southern Lebanon, on April 6, 2018. The 410 members of the 16th Chinese peacekeeping force to Lebanon were awarded the United Nations Peace Medal of Honor on Friday, a month before their transfer of authority to the 17th contingent. Photo: Xinhua/Li Liangyong
