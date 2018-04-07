Visitors appreciate flowers in Chinese Garden in Los Angeles

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/4/7 13:08:58

A visitor takes photos in the Chinese Garden at the Huntington Library, Art Collections and Botanical Gardens in Los Angeles, the United States, April 6, 2018. Photo: Xinhua/Li Ying


 

A visitor appreciates flowers in the Chinese Garden at the Huntington Library, Art Collections and Botanical Gardens in Los Angeles, the United States, April 6, 2018. Photo: Xinhua/Li Ying


 

A visitor appreciates flowers in the Chinese Garden at the Huntington Library, Art Collections and Botanical Gardens in Los Angeles, the United States, April 6, 2018. Photo: Xinhua/Li Ying


 

Posted in: WORLD
blog comments powered by Disqus