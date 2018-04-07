Sailors practice fire-fighting skills aboard destroyer

The guided-missile destroyer Taizhou (Hull 138) attached to a destroyer flotilla with the navy under the PLA Eastern Theater Command departs from a naval port during a maritime training exercise in late March, 2018. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wen Zidong)

The guided-missile frigate Jingzhou (Hull 532) and the guided-missile destroyer Ningbo (Hull 139) steam in formation at an undisclosed sea area during a maritime training exercise in late March, 2018. They are attached to a destroyer flotilla with the navy under the PLA Eastern Theater Command. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wen Zidong)

A ship-borne Ka-28 helicopter attached to a destroyer flotilla with the navy under the PLA Eastern Theater Command lifts off from the flight deck of the guided-missile destroyer Taizhou (Hull 138) during a maritime training exercise in late March, 2018. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wen Zidong)

The guided-missile destroyer Taizhou (Hull 138) attached to a destroyer flotilla with the navy under the PLA Eastern Theater Command fires its close-in weapons system at simulated sea targets during a maritime training exercise in late March, 2018. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wen Zidong)