Armored vehicles maneuver by rail

Type-59 tanks attached to a combind brigade under the PLA 79th Group Army move on the rail car prior to a long-distance maneuver by rail on March 30, 2018. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Yu Hualiang)

A soldier assigned to a combind brigade under the PLA 79th Group Army directs an armored vehicle on the rail car prior to a long-distance maneuver by rail on March 30, 2018. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Yu Hualiang)

Soldiers assigned to a combind brigade under the PLA 79th Group Army secure armored vehicles on the railcar prior to a long-distance maneuver by rail on March 30, 2018. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Yu Hualiang)