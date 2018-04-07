Beijing fights to leverage talent

Illustration: Peter C. Espina/GT

Is Beijing losing its charm to the nation's best talents? The capital cannot afford to complacently shrug off this alarming question when non-local young professionals are constantly haunted by skyrocketing property prices and rental costs, the inflexible hukou (household registration) barrier and the perceived condescending attitude of the locals. The once satirical call to desert Beijing is getting serious attention as other big metropolises, particularly innovative second-tier cities, are offering big development opportunities to young people whose hard work deserves decent lives and a much needed sense of stability. When talking to non-local young professionals, the desire to end the constantly floating unrootedness is real and urgent.Beijing is not deaf to the calls of non-local professionals. The city launched a new set of talent attraction and retaining measures on March 21 as the fight for talent intensified. The city's talent management program opens up green channels for qualified professionals to settle down in the city. Understandably, the qualifications are set high for any aspiring new Beijingers, who are expected to be best of the best in their fields and industries, though more flexibility will be extended to professionals who work in hi-tech, financial and other innovative sectors.Managing China's capital is never an easy task. Beijing's city managers were brave enough to announce a population target to control the number of permanent city residents to within 23 million by 2020, representing a meager annual population growth of less than 500,000. The tight control has been put in place as a result of practical concerns with burdened infrastructure and ecosystem as well as a strategic vision for a world-class city reborn.The city managers have to manage a delicate balance between control and inclusiveness. The city's economy has been growing at reduced rates in recent years, just as second-tier cities are accelerating their economic drive. Even among the four first-tier cities, Beijing has had the slowest growth since 2013. In 2017, the municipal economy grew by 6.7 percent, which is lower than the national average.Population plays a key role in promoting economic growth. Beijing's population situation is not optimistic. Municipal statistics show that, in 2016, people aged 60 and above accounted for over 24 percent of the total population registered with the hukou system, and over 15 percent of the total population of permanent residents. In fact, Beijing lost some 22,000 permanent residents in 2017. Is it the beginning of a downward population trend to unleash all the ills of a dull and aging society? City policy-makers must make sure it is not.The old days of large numbers of cheap low-skill workers in labor intensive sectors are gone in Beijing, manifested by determined closures of multiple wholesale markets. Now it's crucial that city managers leverage the second wave of population dividend, in the form of vibrant and dedicated talents in industries that align well with the city's economic and cultural positioning.The measures announced on March 21 were among the first the city can offer. I believe the city can offer much more. Apart from green channels to access the hukou, flexible arrangements can be made in the areas of rental support, kids' access to education and much more.