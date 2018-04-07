Word matters

Illustration: Peter C. Espina/GT

"The cash totaling 90,000 yuan ($14,333) from inside my car was lost."So said the boss of a construction team, surnamed Wang, as he lamented the loss of his cash that was earmarked to pay his workers. Wang, who also drove his workers to the site in the car, called Shunyi district police after he discovered the theft of the wages, which he kept in a locked box under the seat. Police traced the crime to one of the workers, a man surnamed Dong, who had fled back home to Henan Province with his ill-gotten gains. Dong was detained and charged with theft. (Source: Beijing Morning Post)