Letters

A less creepy Trueman Show



I've struggled to understand people's fervor over livestream shows, especially when social media was flooded with all kinds of "freak shows" at the beginning, featuring people idling, eating or even sleeping.



As people's curiosity turned into rationality, I witnessed livestreaming gradually become more entertaining and professional. Foreign faces are becoming more and more popular on these platforms, some of whom are simply under the spotlight because of their exotic faces and behaviors, which gives a contrast to ordinary Chinese life. (Unlikely couples, March 27)



But isn't it basically a real life Truman Show (1998)? Of course, it comes in a less creepy way since the people aren't kept in confinement. Behind the screens, however, I see the same groups of people as in the movie peeking into people's lives and expecting drama. The fact that they can interact with or support the livestreamers does not make them any better than the people in the movie; they are simply satisfying their lust for stalking and peeping through the cracks in someone's life.



Call me old fashioned, but I definitely prefer not to know or understand people's lives in reality. For me, people-to-people connection can and should be connected with face-to-face interaction, or at least ear-to-ear.



Chris Shan, via email



Materialistic marriages



The fear of commitment during love and marriage, as it is said in the West, is indeed a growing trend in China. (My Chinese boyfriend is not ready to get married, March 29)



For young men and women alike, marriage seems to be a burdensome topic, which ends at a wedding ceremony where families on both sides have a good laugh, take pretty photos and never meet again until another important event, like the birth of a child.



For me, Chinese people have never really understood marriage.



It has always been used as a tool to secure treasures for the rich and a tool to get richer for the poor, hence the belief that one should marry one's own kind.



When people finally embrace their freedom to fall in love with almost anyone, love becomes a topic of increasing discussion in the nation and people stay in love in relationships - when things are not materialized but stay rather spiritual.



Problems, however, occur again like they did centuries ago when marriage is on the table. And when money is involved, people get distracted from pure emotions.



You do not love with your brain, but you need it to do all the calculations in marriage, especially if you are here in China.



Samantha Zhang, via email



This article was published on the Global Times Metropolitan section Two Cents page, a space for reader submissions, including opinion, humor and satire. The ideas expressed are those of the author alone, and do not represent the position of the Global Times.

