Mount Sinabung volcano spews volcanic ash in Indonesia

Photo taken on April 6, 2018 shows Mount Sinabung volcano spewing thick volcanic ash, seen from the town of Karo, North Sumatera, Indonesia. Photo: Xinhua/Sarianto

Pupils clean dust covering on floor at their school after Mount Sinabung volcano spewing volcanic ash on Friday in Karo, North Sumatera, Indonesia, on April 7, 2018. Photo: Xinhua/Alberth Damanik

A man watches Mount Sinabung volcano spewing thick volcanic ash, seen from the town of Karo, North Sumatera, Indonesia, on April 6, 2018. Photo: Xinhua/Sarianto

A woman cleans dust covering some vegetables after Mount Sinabung volcano spewing volcanic ash on Friday in Karo, North Sumatera, Indonesia, on April 7, 2018. Photo: Xinhua/Alberth Damanik

A man cleans dust covering on the street after Mount Sinabung volcano spewing volcanic ash on Friday in Karo, North Sumatera, Indonesia, on April 7, 2018. Photo: Xinhua/Alberth Damanik