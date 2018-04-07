Italian artists attend cultural event at geopark in China's Hunan

Giorgio Distefano (1st L) from Italy paints at Zhangjiajie UNESCO Global Geopark at Wulingyuan District of Zhangjiajie City, central China's Hunan Province, April 6, 2018. About 21 artists coming from Italy took part in a cultural event at the geopark which is known for its quartzose sandstone landform. This geopark is one of the geoparks in China that have already been chosen by UNESCO on its World Network of Geoparks. Photo: Xinhua/Wu Yongbing

Julienna Polidoro from Italy paints at Zhangjiajie UNESCO Global Geopark at Wulingyuan District of Zhangjiajie City, central China's Hunan Province, April 6, 2018. About 21 artists coming from Italy took part in a cultural event at the geopark which is known for its quartzose sandstone landform. This geopark is one of the geoparks in China that have already been chosen by UNESCO on its World Network of Geoparks. Photo: Xinhua/Wang Jianjun

Giovanna Fezzi (L) from Italy paints at Zhangjiajie UNESCO Global Geopark at Wulingyuan District of Zhangjiajie City, central China's Hunan Province, April 6, 2018. About 21 artists coming from Italy took part in a cultural event at the geopark which is known for its quartzose sandstone landform. This geopark is one of the geoparks in China that have already been chosen by UNESCO on its World Network of Geoparks. Photo: Xinhua/Wu Yongbing

Francesco Roviello from Italy paints at Zhangjiajie UNESCO Global Geopark at Wulingyuan District of Zhangjiajie City, central China's Hunan Province, April 6, 2018. About 21 artists coming from Italy took part in a cultural event at the geopark which is known for its quartzose sandstone landform. This geopark is one of the geoparks in China that have already been chosen by UNESCO on its World Network of Geoparks. Photo: Xinhua/Wu Yongbing