Tunis International Book Fair kicks off

Visitors read books at the 2018 Tunis International Book Fair in Tunis, Tunisia, on April 6, 2018. The Tunis International Book Fair is held from April 6 to April 15. Photo: Xinhua/Adele Ezzine

