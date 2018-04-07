People play diabolo during Qingming Festival holiday in N China

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/4/7 18:45:16

A resident plays diabolo during the Qingming Festival holiday at Guanque Tower in Yongji City, north China's Shanxi Province, April 7, 2018. Photo: Xinhua/Li Xiangdong


 

Posted in: CHINA
