UAE, Malaysia conclude joint military exercise

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Malaysia concluded "Desert Tiger 5" joint military exercise aimed at sharing expertise and enhancing joint military actions, UAE state news agency WAM reported on Saturday.



Brigadier Saeed Rashid Al Shehi, deputy commander of the UAE land forces, and General Dato' Sri Zulkiple bin Hj Kassim, Malaysian chief of army, attended the conclusion ceremony of the joint military drill.



The military exercise was implemented within the framework of the UAE leadership's continued desire "to support and create unique partnerships between both countries in all areas."



The drill was also aimed at raising the level of performance and combat efficiency, and working together based on a strategy to improve the overall ability and combat readiness of the ground forces.



"The UAE land forces have been drafting strategic plans to develop the capabilities of their personnel," WAM reported.



The exercise highlighted "the success of these plans to build their skills and capacities," it said.

